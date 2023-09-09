Ghanaian forward Doris Boaduwaa leads Spartak Subotica to victory in UEFA Women's Champions League

Ghanaian forward Doris Boaduwaa showcased her prowess in the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Women's Champions League by scoring two crucial goals to secure a remarkable 2-1 comeback win for her team, Spartak Subotica, against Finland's KuPS.

Boaduwaa's performance has been exceptional in the Women's Champions League debut campaign, with three goals in just two games. Her contributions have played a pivotal role in Spartak Subotica's journey in the competition.

The Serbian League champions will now eagerly await the final draw to determine their place in the group stages of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Boaduwaa, formerly of Hasaacas Ladies, not only found the back of the net against Klaksvik but also delivered a remarkable brace against KuPS.

Her stellar performance ensured that Spartak Subotica came from behind to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory, marking a significant achievement in her European football journey.