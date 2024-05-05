Ghanaian forward Ebenezer Assifuah joins Malaysian club

Ghanaian forward Ebenezer Assifuah has inked a deal to spearhead the attack for Malaysian side Kedah Darul Aman FC.

Assifuah, who joined Malaysia's Kedah Darul Aman FC B team last season, has showcased remarkable goal-scoring prowess, earning him a promotion to the senior squad.

"KDA FC is thrilled to announce the signing of Ebenezer Kofi Assifuah-lnkoom, hailing from Accra, Ghana, who made waves with KDA FC B last season.

"With his finesse and clinical finishing up front, he's set to lead the Canary's frontline this season! Welcome back Ebenezer Assifuah to the Sang Kenari family. With a seasoned team this season, we anticipate his lethal touch in front of goal," a club statement read.

Assifuah, a former standout for the Ghana U20 team, is eager to make a significant impact at Kedah Darul Aman FC and contribute to the team's ambitions for the upcoming football season.

The 30-year-old boasts previous stints with Le Havre in France and FC Sion in Switzerland.