Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah on target as Arsenal cruise to victory on EPL return

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal on Boxing Day as the English Premier League leaders came from a goal down to beat West Ham at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old finished off a brilliant night with a clever strike after intelligently turning his marker following swift inter-change of passes from his teammates.

Nketiah was scoring his 11th goal in his last eleven starts for the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta started the Ghanaian following injury to Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus and the soon-to-be Ghana international repaid him with a lovely goal.

West Ham got off to a great start when Said Benrahma opened the scoring from the spot to give the Hammers a first half lead.

However, Arsenal responded after the break through Bukayo Saka before Gabriel Martinelli shot the hosts into the lead five minutes later.

Nketiah then put the icing on the cake twenty minute from time after a brilliant display by Arsenal.