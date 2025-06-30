Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo reflects on debut Club World Cup with Red Bull Salzburg

Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo believes it can only get better after featuring in the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup tournament in the United States.

The Red Bull Salzburg forward played all three group matches as the Austrian giants got eliminated from the first round of the competition.

Baidoo was one of three Ghana-born players to participate at the tournament, making a mark against some of the biggest clubs in the world including Real Madrid.

He posted on Instagram: "That’s a wrap on the tournament. Time to reflect and improve. Onward!"

The 19-year-old has been a key figure at Red Bull since joining them from Norwegian outfit Sogndal in August 2024, scoring 4 goals in 18 matches as they won the league.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg can qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup by winning the UEFA Champions League in the next three European campaigns.

Baidoo has been attracting interest from clubs in England with Nottingham Forest and Brighton reported to be chasing the teen sensation.