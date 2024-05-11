Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo scores in Sogndal's big win over Sandnes

Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo found the back of the net as Sogndal secured a resounding 5-1 victory over Sandnes in the Norwegian First Division on Saturday.

Baidoo's goal came amid a scintillating attacking display from the home side, who moved up to third place in the table as a result.

The floodgates opened early on, with forward Erik Flataker giving Sogndal the lead inside seven minutes.

Defender Mathias Oren doubled the advantage less than fifteen minutes later, before Baidoo got in on the act, scoring the team's third goal of the afternoon.

Flataker went on to complete his brace in the second half, while substitute Oliver Hintsa rounded off the scoring late on.

Sandnes managed to grab a consolation goal along the way, but it did little to dampen the mood among the home supporters.

Baidoo's goal was his fourth in all competitions this season, to go alongside four assists.

The former Ghana youth international has proven to be a valuable addition to the Sogndal squad since arriving earlier this year, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Indeed, should Sogndal manage to earn promotion to Norway's top tier, it would not be surprising to see Baidoo attract interest from some of the country's bigger clubs.

For now, however, the focus remains firmly on securing a spot in the division above, with only a handful of games left to play in the current campaign.

The 18-year-old joined Sogndal in March 2024, with his contract due to expire in December 2027.