Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo shines with goal and assist in Songdal win in Norway

Ghanaian rising star Edmund Baidoo played a pivotal role in Songdal's 2-0 victory over Kongsvinger in the Norwegian second-tier league.

Baidoo, who operates primarily as a right winger but can also play as a centre forward, scored one goal and provided an assist, contributing significantly to his team's win against the league leaders.

At just 18 years old, Baidoo has been in exceptional form this season, tallying nine goals and seven assists in just 13 games.

His performances since joining Songdal from Ghanaian club AsanSka FC in March have been nothing short of outstanding, quickly making him a fan favourite and a key player in the club's push for promotion to the top flight.

His goal-scoring ability and creative playmaking have not only boosted Songdal's prospects but also showcased his potential for a bright future in football.