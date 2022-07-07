Ghanaian forward Edwin Gyasi undergoing trials with Dutch club FC Emmen

Ghanaian forward Edwin Gyasi is training with Dutch club FC Emmen, hoping to secure a deal ahead of the new season.

After leaving Beitar Jerusalem last season, the 30-year-old is currently a free agent.

The attacker is hoping to impress the technical team in order to secure a permanent contract with the club.

Gyasi left CSKA Sofia to join Samsunspor and then Boluspor on loan.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to play when FC Emmen take on PEC Zwolle at the PEC stadium in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

He made his senior debut for Ghana in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on September 5, 2017.

Gyasi has previously represented Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente, Heracles Almelo, and FC Dellas.