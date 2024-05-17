Ghanaian forward Elshaddai Acheampong makes history in Cyprus football

Ghanaain forward Elshaddai Acheampong has etched her name in the annals of Cyprus football history by clinching the title of top goal scorer in the country.

In a ceremony dominated by male recipients, Acheampong's feat stands out as she becomes the sole female to claim an award.

The 21-year-old, who plays for and captains Apollon women in the Cyprus first division, has risen swiftly through the ranks.

Formerly a striker for Police Ladies in Ghana, Acheampong has swiftly become a prominent figure in women's football in Cyprus.

Her remarkable achievement as the leading goal scorer in Cyprus football leagues is a testament to her unwavering determination, commitment, and relentless effort.

Despite being the only female player among her male counterparts, Acheampong has defied expectations and showcased her exceptional skills on the field.

Before her success in Cyprus, Acheampong garnered recognition as the top scorer in the 2021-2022 season of the Indian Women's League while playing for Gokulam Kerala FC.

Her journey exemplifies resilience and excellence, inspiring a new generation of female footballers both in Cyprus and beyond.