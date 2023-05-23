Ghanaian forward Elvis Amoh makes impactful return with goal for Hartford United

Ghanaian forward Elvis Amoh made an impactful return to the field as he scored for Hartford United in their recent USL Championship match against Loudoun United FC at the Trinity Health Stadium.

The 31-year-old found the back of the net, marking his third goal in six games in the second-tier competition in the United States.

The game took an exciting turn when Juan Torres broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, securing the first goal for Hartford. As the match progressed, Kyle Edwards started to trouble the Loudoun defence and ultimately drew a penalty kick in the 65th minute for Hartford.

In a remarkable play, Niall Logue launched a long ball from midfield into the Loudoun box, and Edwards cleverly manoeuvred his way behind the opposition's back line. However, Edwards was tripped by Hugo Fauroux, resulting in a penalty.

Hartford's Head Coach, Tab Ramos, entrusted Elvis Amoh with taking the penalty, and the experienced forward expertly converted it by firing straight down the middle.

This marked Amoh's first appearance since recovering from an injury sustained against Charleston on April 8th, making it an encouraging return for one of Hartford's key strikers.

Buoyed by Amoh's successful penalty, the hosts sealed the victory, bringing an end to their three-game losing streak.