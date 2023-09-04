GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Elvis Amoh scores for Hartford Athletic in USL Championship

Published on: 04 September 2023
Ghanaian forward Elvis Amoh scores for Hartford Athletic in USL Championship
Elvis Amoh

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Amoh showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship, despite his team's unfortunate 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Amoh, formerly of Asante Kotoko, made a significant impact by opening the scoring for his team just 13 minutes into the game. However, Tampa Bay Rowdies managed to restore parity on the stroke of half-time through Cal Jennings.

The thrilling match took a dramatic turn when Cuban international Ariel Martinez netted a stoppage-time goal, securing a victory for Tampa Bay Rowdies at the Al Lang Stadium.

Elvis Amoh, aged 31, has been a valuable asset for Hartford Athletic since joining the club in January 2023. With four goals and one assist in 19 games, he has established himself as a key contributor to the team's performance in the USL Championship.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

