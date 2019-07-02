Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu completes move to Chinese side Beijing Renhe

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu has completed his move from Turkish side Akhisarspor to Chinese Super League side Beijeing Renhe.

The 25-year old joins the Super League side on a two year contract in a deal worth around 5 million Euros.

Manu had an outstanding season with Akhisarspor, where he finished the club's top scorer with 10 goals in 41 appearances.

Despite his impressive form with the Turkish side, he could not prevent them from getting relegated.

Elvis Manu previously played for Feyenoord, Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfields Town, Go Ahead Eagles and Genclerbirligi.

The Dutch born Ghana has played for the Netherlands at the youth level but can play for the Black Stars at the senior level.