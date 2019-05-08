GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 May 2019
Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu emerges on the radar of Trabzonspor
MANISA, TURKEY - OCTOBER 7: Elvis Manu (L) of Akhisarspor in action against Majid Hosseini (R) of Trabzonspor during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Akhisarspor and Trabzonspor at Spor Toto Akhisar Stadium in Manisa, Turkey on October 7, 2018.(Photo by Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu has emerged on the radar of Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The attacker has been impressive for Akhisar Belediyespor this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Manu has been the spot light at the bottom side club, with his performances attracting interest from giants Besiktas.

According Turkish tabloid Fanatik, Trabzonspor have shown interest in the Ghanaian and are poised on making a bid for him in the summer transfer window.

Trabzonspor are also in talks with Leeds United on making the loan deal of compatriot Caleb Ekuban a permanent one.

Manu,25, previously played for English clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town.

 

