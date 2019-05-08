Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu emerges on the radar of Trabzonspor

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu has emerged on the radar of Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The attacker has been impressive for Akhisar Belediyespor this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Manu has been the spot light at the bottom side club, with his performances attracting interest from giants Besiktas.

According Turkish tabloid Fanatik, Trabzonspor have shown interest in the Ghanaian and are poised on making a bid for him in the summer transfer window.

Trabzonspor are also in talks with Leeds United on making the loan deal of compatriot Caleb Ekuban a permanent one.

Manu,25, previously played for English clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town.