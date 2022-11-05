Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu hits hatrick as Botev Plovdiv wallop Botev Vratsa in Bulgaria

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu netted a hatrick for Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian Parva Liga when they mauled Botev Vratsa on Saturday afternoon.

Manu found the back of the net on three occasions to help Plovdiv claimed a comfortable 6-0 victory over Vratsa at the Botev 1912 Football Complex.

Plovdiv were 2-0 up in less than twenty minutes after defender Viktor Genev and Manu scored in the 14th and 18th minutes respectively.

On the hour mark, Manu scored again to increase the advantage for Plovdiv after he was assisted by Dutch midfielder Dylan Mertens.

A minute later Brazilian defender Luiz Soares scored an own goal.

Manu completed his hatrick in the 68th minute after scoring another goal to make it 5-0 before Antoine Baroan rounded off the thumping six minutes from full-time.

Former Ghana youth player Emmanuel Toku featured for Plovdiv where he played 75 minutes before being substituted with Nikolay Minkov.

Manu his tally in the 2022-23 campaign to 7 goals with three assists after 13 appearances in the Bulgarian top division.