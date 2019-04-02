Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu leads scorers chart at Akhisarspor

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu has taken his goal tally for the season to seven and is currently the leading scorer for his club Akhisarspor.

The striker has been in form for the club since joining from Gençlerbirliği last season, helping the struggling team to the semifinals of the Turkish Cup.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion attacker is expected to star when Akhiaspor travel for the first leg of the semis at Umranyine.

With eight games left in the Turkish topflight, Akhiaspor sit bottom of the table but face relegation threatened Goztepe on Sunday, where the Ghanaian will be relied on to deliver the good.

Manue is followed closely by Jeremy Bolika who has scored six goals this season for the green and blacks.