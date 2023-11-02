Ghanaian forward Emile Acquah's assist propels Barrow to victory against Morecambe 

English-born Ghanaian striker Emile Acquah made a significant impact in Barrow's recent Sky Bet League Two match against Morecambe, providing a crucial assist that contributed to their 1-0 victory.

Emile Acquah was in the starting lineup at the SO Legal Stadium and showcased his skills throughout the match, lasting 81 minutes on the field.

In the 29th minute, it was Dom Telford who found the back of the net, propelling Pete Wild's team to victory and elevating them to the eighth position in the league standings. The goal also prevented Morecambe from closing the gap on league leaders Stockport to just two points. The breakthrough moment came as Telford capitalised on Emile Acquah's well-placed header, breaking the deadlock and putting Barrow in the lead.

The match saw some tense moments, including a situation where Joel Senior, who had previously received a booking, narrowly escaped a second yellow card for a foul on Elliot Newby, allowing Morecambe to maintain their full complement of 11 players on the field.

Farrend Rawson made a crucial defensive play to stop Telford's follow-up attempt after goalkeeper Adam Smith had blocked Emile Acquah's initial shot.

Barrow's next challenge in the league will see them face Bradford, as they aim to build on their recent success and continue their ascent in the standings. Emile Acquah's performance and assistance were instrumental in securing the important victory for his team.