Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Addai delighted with promotion to La Liga 2 with AD Alcorcon

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Addai expressed his joy and satisfaction after playing a crucial role in AD Alcorcon's successful promotion to the Spanish La Liga 2.

Addai's impactful performance off the bench helped his team secure a 2-1 victory over Castellon in the play-off, securing a spot in the highly competitive second tier of Spanish football.

Addai's contribution to the promotion-clinching match came in the form of a vital goal. Coming off the bench, he made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net to help his team secure a crucial victory. The goal not only contributed to the team's success but also capped off an exceptional season for the Ghanaian forward.

Taking to Twitter to share his elation, Addai expressed his gratitude to everyone who believed in the team and played a part in their promotion. He tweeted, "What a great way to end the season 3pts/a goal & laliga2 promotion. We did it together thanks to everyone who believed in us."

Throughout the season, Addai displayed his talent and determination, featuring in 17 league matches for Alcorcon. He showcased his goal-scoring prowess by finding the back of the net twice and also provided an assist for his teammates.

His performances played a crucial role in Alcorcon's successful campaign, culminating in their much-deserved promotion to the Spanish La Liga 2.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in Addai's career, as he now prepares to compete in the highly competitive second division of Spanish football.