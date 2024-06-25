Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Agyemang signs for FK Babrungas in Lithuania

Former striker for WAFA SC and Nations FC, Emmanuel Agyemang, has finalized a transfer to FK Babrungas in Lithuania, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

At the young age of 20, Agyemang has signed a contract lasting one and a half years, with the intention of boosting Babrungas' attacking abilities.

After impressing during his time at WAFA, Agyemang made the move to Nations on a three-year contract.

However, his contract with Nations was cut short in the 2022-23 season, as he only completed one and a half years with the Ghana Premier League newcomers.

He made 15 appearances and scored once in the Ghana Premier League before parting company with Nations.

In an interview, Agyemang expressed his excitement about his growth as a player, and his determination to make a significant impact in the first division of Lithuania with his new club.

Agyemang will proudly wear the number 55 jersey for FK Babrungas.