Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Agyemang’s hat-trick propels Babrungas to victory

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Agyemang unleashed a hat-trick hurricane that left Kauno Zalgiris B reeling, as PlungÄ—s FK "Babrungas" stormed to a 3-1 win in the Lithuanian I Lyga.

Emmanuel Agyemang played the full 90 minutes, showcasing his clinical finishing and cementing his position as a top-tier goal-scorer.

Agyemang's goals came in the 18th, 33rd, and 49th minutes, demonstrating his ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Stelmokad pulled one back for the away side, but Agyemang's treble proved too much for Kauno Zalgiris B to handle.

The win has propelled Babrungas to fifth place in the league table with 22 points after 12 games. This result has boosted their momentum, and the team will look to build on this performance in their upcoming fixtures.

With this hat-trick, Agyemang now leads the Lithuanian I Lyga top scorer chart with 12 goals.

His impressive form has made him a key player for Babrungas, and his goal-scoring exploits will be crucial in the team's bid for success.