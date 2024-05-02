Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Avornyoh inspires FC Shkupi to victory with goal and assist against Tikvesh

Former Bechem United attacker, Emmanuel Avornyo put up a scintillating performance to propel FC Shkupi to the top of the North Macedonian top-flight league after the 3-2 win over GFK Tikvesh over the weekend.

Avornyo who was introduced in the second half made his presence felt immediately with a goal in the 86th minute and subsequently assisted for the winner in the 97th minute.

The win has lifted Shkupi to the top of the league standings and if they maintain, they will book a ticket to play in the Uefa Champions League next season.

The former Bechem United Attacker joined Shkupi in the second window but his debit delayed due to paper works. In all he has assisted twice and score a goal.

"In the match against Gostivar we are going to give our best to grab the three points, while the atmosphere in the club is wonderful and obviously everyone should expect even more from this team," he said ahead of Wednesday's clash against Gostivar.

"Even though we played on Sunday, I think it's not time to rest, because our goal is to become champions and we have to be ready for all the games. We are ready to face the pressure and we will overcome this only by becoming champions," added Avornyoh.