Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng delighted after scoring in Rio Ave victory over Boavista

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng is overjoyed with his recent contribution in Liga Portugal, where he played a pivotal role for his club Rio Ave in their home match over the weekend.

He scored the second goal for the home team as they secured a 2-0 victory, marking his first goal of the season in the Portuguese top-flight.

Boateng took to social media to express his excitement and contentment after finding the back of the net, saying, "Alhamdulillah for the great win. Onto the next game. Abotr3."

In the match, Fabio Ronaldo scored the opening goal for Rio Ave, putting them ahead 1-0 in the 37th minute of the first half. Boateng then added the insurance goal just two minutes into the second half, ensuring a crucial home win for the Boys in Green and Whites.

The victory powered Rio Ave out of the relegation zone, as they now sit just above Estoril in the 15th position with eight points after the conclusion of matchday 10.