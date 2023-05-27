Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng off the bench to score in Rio Ave comeback draw against Famalicao

Former Black Stars forward Emmanuel Boateng was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave when they came from behind to earn a draw against FC Famalicao in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Boateng climbed off the bench to score his 6th goal of the campaign to help Rio Ave earn a 2-2 stalemate coming from two goals down on Friday night.

Veteran defender Ruben Lima got the opener of the match at the Estadio do Rio Ave as early as the 10th minute.

Famalicao doubled their advantage two minutes later through Romania international midfielder Alexandru Dobre.

Boateng was brought on at the beginning of the second half when he replaced Brazilian forward Paulo Vitor Fernandes Pereira.

The Ghanaian found the back of the net in the 70th minute to pull one back for the home side after being set by Brazilian defender Savio.

Colombian forward Leonardo Ruiz completed the comeback for Rio Ave when he scored eight minutes from full-time.

Boateng has now scored six goals in 28 appearances in the Portuguese top division this season.