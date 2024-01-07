GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng scores and assists in Rio Ave home triumph

Published on: 07 January 2024
Former Black Stars forward Emmanuel Boateng was on target for Rio Ave in the Portuguese Liga when they beat Portimonense SC on Sunday evening.

The 27-year-old also delivered an assist in the match as Rio Ave claimed a deserving 2-0 victory in the end at the Estadio do Rio Ave.

After a close contest in the first half, Boateng opened the scoring of the match nine minutes after the break when he connected a pass from defender Costinha.

Boateng was the producer of the second goal after setting up experienced forward Ze Manuel in the 89th minute as Rio Ave moved out of the relegation zone with the victory.

The Ghana international player has taken his tally in the 2023-24 campaign to four goals and two assists after 12 appearances.

He has three goals in his last four matches for Rio Ave in the Portuguese top-flight.

