Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng strikes as Rio Ave is held at home in Liga Portugal

Former Ghana international striker Emmanuel Boateng was on the scoresheet last night when Rio Ave were held at home by Estoril Praia in the Liga Portugal.

Boateng's goal wasn't enough to claim the maximum points for Rio Ave after Estoril forced a 1-1 stalemate with a late equaliser in the match.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian attacker opened the scoring of the match at the Estadio do Rio Ave in the 56th minute after capitalising on a rebound following a free-kick.

Estoril pulled parity with five minutes to the end of the match when Portuguese forward Heriberto Tavares scored.

Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu got his first start for Rio Ave since returning from his loan spell at Wuhan Three Towns in China. He lasted 81 minutes.

Rio Ave remain in the relegation zone after Wednesday's draw as they sit at the 16th position on the league standings after 19 rounds of matches.

Boateng has extended his goals in the 2023-24 season to five and two assists after 15 appearances in the Portuguese top-flight.