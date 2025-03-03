Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng strikes twice to inspire Gaziantep win over Eyupspor

Former Black Stars attacker Emmanuel Boateng bagged a brace to inspire Gaziantep FK victory over Eyupspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old climbed off the bench to score twice in the second half as Gaziantep claimed a 3-1 win over the newbies in a round 26 fixture at the Kalyon Stadium.

Boateng was introduced in the match at the start of the second half when he replaced Turkish forward Halil Dervisoglu.

Just a few moments later, the former Ghana U20 star opened the scoring of the encounter, giving the home side the advantage after he was assisted by midfielder Alexandru Maxim.

Eyupspor restored parity of the match in the 65th minute when defender Tayfur Bingol got the equalizer after connecting a pass from Caner Erkin.

Boateng scored again in the 78th minute as Gaziantep retook the lead before Nigerian forward Dennis Okereke rounded off the victory in a goal in stoppage-time.

Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem featured in the game Eyupspor for 83 minutes before he was substituted in the 83rd minute in place of Umut Bozok.

Boateng joined Gaziantep in the winter transfer window from the Saudi Pro League outfit Al Orubah. He has two goals after seven appearances since his arrival.