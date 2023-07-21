Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi joins Empoli following Spezia's relegation

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi has joined Italian Serie A side Empoli from Spezia.

The 29-year-old was on the radar of several clubs following the relegation of Spezia from Serie A last season.

Gyasi attracted interest from Bologna, Salernitana and Sassulo among other clubs abroad. However, the former Torino forward has decided to join Empoli.

Despite advanced negotiations previous to his departure, Gyasi took part in rigorous pre-season training with Spezia before finalising his move.

He was instrumental in Spezia's promotion to the Italian Serie A three seasons ago, scoring the game-winning goal against Frosinone.

He has since played an important part at the club, and his absence from the play-off against Hellas Verona seems to have harmed their chances of survival.

Spezia failed to retain their Serie A status after falling 3-1 to Hellas Verona in the play-off.

Gyasi appeared in 35 games for Spezia last season, scoring two goals. Before joining Spezia in 2018, he had previously played for Torino, Pisa, and Sudtirol.