Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi on the radar of serie C side AC Monza

In-form Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Gyasi has emerged on the radar of serie C side AC Monza ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club owned by Silvio Berlusconi, former AC Milan boss are interested in making a move for the striker as they bid for serie B promotion next season.

Monza is a traditional club that has spent almost 38 seasons in the lower tier but the Berlusconi family has set a target of gaining promotion to the serie B next season as a top priority.

The club wants to sign Emmanuel Gyasi, who had an outstanding season with Spezia in the just ended campaign.

Gyasi scored three goals and made four assists in 32 appearances as Spezia finished 6th last season.

The Italy born forward is also on the radar of former serie A side Lecce, who could also make a bid for the attacker in the summer transfer window.