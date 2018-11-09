Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi returns to group training at Spieza

Italian born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi joined group training at Spieza ahead of the their serie B clash against Salernitana.

The striker returned to training after several a minor knock in their game against Padova.

Despite finishing the game, the 21 year old had to be excused from training on Monday and Tuesday.

Gyasi and his team mates were engaged in intensive tactical work after a light warm up.

Spieza are 11 on the serie B table with 13 points after 9 games.

Gyasi, who has scored a goal this season is expected to start against Salernitana on Saturday.