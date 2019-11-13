Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi under spotlight at Spezia Calcio after barren spell

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has been placed under the spotlight at Spezia following his recent struggles in games.

The 25-year old is one of the experienced players at the club in their bid to book a ticket to the Italian top-flight league.

He is however having a season to forget for the club this term after failing to hit the back of the twine despite playing 941 minutes.

His underwhelming display has given way to Sveinn Aron Gudjhonsen and Andrey Galabinov to step up the plate.

The Little Eagles’ poor performance has left them staring at the drop after churning out 12 points in 12 games, and are languishing at 17th spot.

Gyasi scored 3 goals and provided 4 assists in 32 matches for the side last term.