Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Hammond completes move to Al-Budaiya in Bahrain

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Hammond has joined Bahraini club Al-Budaiya after ending his stay with Um Alhassam Club.

Hammond showcased his talent during his time with his previous employers, where he made a significant impact by scoring 14 goals in 22 matches and maintaining an impressive average of 0.63 goals per game in the Bahraini second tier.

Before joining Um Alhassam, Hammond made a name for himself in the Ghanaian football scene. He initially rose to prominence while playing for Heart of Lions, where he demonstrated his scoring prowess by finding the back of the net 15 times in the Division One League.

In 2018, he made a significant move to Inter Allies, a team in the Ghana Premier League, where he continued to showcase his skills and ability to perform at a higher level.

With his wealth of experience and lethal finishing abilities, the 26-year-old striker is poised to strengthen Budaiya Club's attacking force.

His arrival is expected to provide a significant boost as the club strives to secure a coveted spot in the top-flight league for the upcoming season.

Hammond's presence on the team greatly enhances Budaiya Club's aspirations for success in the league, and fans eagerly anticipate his contributions on the field.