Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Hammond joins Bahraini club Al-Budaiya FC

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Hammond has completed a move to Al-Budaiya Club FC, a prominent football club in Bahrain, following a stellar season with Um Alhassam Club.

Hammond made a lasting impression during his time at Um Alhassam, showcasing his talent and goal-scoring prowess. With 14 goals in 22 matches, he maintained an average of 0.63 goals per game in the Bahraini second-tier league.

Prior to his spell at Um Alhassam, Hammond made a name for himself in Ghanaian football. He initially rose to prominence while playing for Heart of Lions, where he exhibited his scoring abilities by finding the back of the net 15 times in the Division One League.

In 2018, Hammond secured a significant move to Inter Allies, a renowned team in the Ghana Premier League, where he continued to excel and prove his capabilities at a higher level.

With his wealth of experience and lethal finishing skills, the 26-year-old striker is set to bolster Al-Budaiya Club's attacking force. His arrival is expected to provide a substantial boost as the club strives to secure promotion to the top-flight league for the upcoming season.