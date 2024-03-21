Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah scores 7th league goal in Romania

Despite a valiant effort from Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah, CSM Sighetu faced defeat in their week 17 clash against Sanatatea Cluj in the Romania Liga III.

In a match that featured three Ghanaian youngsters, Mensah, Abdul Razak, and Abubakar Gaddo, it was Gaddo's club, Sanatatea, that emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over CSM Sighetu, where Mensah and Razak play.

Mensah managed to get on the scoresheet for the visitors by converting from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, providing his team with a consolation goal.

This marks his second consecutive goal for CSM Sighetu after his recent strike against Sanmartin last week.

With his sights set on the top scorer award in the Romania Liga III, Mensah has already demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess with seven goals in the first half of the season.

He remains confident in his ability to continue finding the back of the net in the second half of the season, drawing on his experience as a former young Apostles forward.