Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah scores 8th goal in 10 appearances in Romania

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah continued his impressive form for CSM Sighetu in Romania, scoring his eighth goal in 10 appearances to help his team secure a 2-1 victory over CSM Satu.

The former Young Apostles man netted the equaliser for his side in the 35th minute, converting a penalty after his pass led to a foul against his teammate in the 18-yard box. This cancelled out Moussa Samake's header for CSM Satu, who had taken the lead in the 10th minute following a corner.

Buoyed by Mensah's goal, CSM Sighetu pushed on in the second half and took the lead three minutes after Catalin Sofroni came on in the 67th minute. The home side held on to their advantage until the final whistle, securing a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Mensah's tally of eight goals in ten appearances is an impressive return for the young forward, who has settled well in Romania following his move from Ghana. His compatriot and former Heart of Lions player, Abdul Razak, also played the full 90 minutes for CSM Sighetu Mare.

The victory lifts CSM Sighetu to fourth place in the league table with 21 points from 14 matches, putting them firmly in the hunt for a promotion spot.