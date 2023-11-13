Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah scores brace in CSM Sighetu's 4-0 win in Romania

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah continues to impress for his Romanian club, CSM Sighetu, with a brace in their 4-0 victory over Olimpia Satu Mare last Saturday.

Mensah opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a clever overhead kick following a long ball into the box. He doubled his tally just three minutes into the second half, capitalizing on a low cross from a teammate to make it 2-0.

The 19-year-old's two goals set the stage for CSM Sighetu's dominant performance, with the team adding two more goals in the 75th and 80th minutes to seal the 4-0 win.

Mensah's brace takes his total goal count to seven in eight appearances for CSM Sighetu, who now sit fourth on the league table with 18 points after nine matches.

The young striker's impressive form has caught attention both domestically and internationally, cementing his position as a rising star in Romanian football.

With his recent performances, Mensah is certainly making a name for himself and could potentially attract interest from bigger clubs shortly.

For now, however, he remains focused on contributing to CSM Sighetu's success and helping them climb up the league standings.