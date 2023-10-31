Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah's brace secures a valuable point for CSM Sighetu in Romania

Former young Apostles forward, Emmanuel Mensah, captured the spotlight last Saturday as he netted a brilliant brace to secure CSM Sighetu a valuable point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Minaur Baia in Romania.

Mensah's performance was nothing short of remarkable. He provided a glimmer of hope for the home side, Sighetu, with a well-timed consolation goal in the 65th minute after visitors Baia had stormed to a two-goal lead in the first half.

His first goal was a near-post header, expertly placed from a corner kick. The 19-year-old then sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a dramatic 94th-minute equalizer, once again capitalising on a deadball situation.

Emmanuel Mensah displayed his prowess when he nodded home from a header after Minaur Baia failed to deal with a free kick. It's worth noting that he had a goal disallowed earlier due to a foul on a defender.

With this impressive brace, Mensah's goal tally now stands at five in just seven appearances. CSM Sighetu currently holds the fourth position on the league table, amassing a total of 15 points after nine matches. Emmanuel Mensah's outstanding performance is a testament to his growing influence on the field.