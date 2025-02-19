Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Sabbi eager to get started at Vancouver Whitecaps after MLS switch

Italy-born Ghanaia-American forward Emmanuel Sabbi is eager to get started ahead of his first season in the Major League Soccer following his move to Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 27-year-old joined the Canadian outfit in the winter transfer window from French club Le Havre.

Sabbi joined his teammates ahead of the opening game of the season this week, as Whitecaps prepare for Portland Timbers.

"Happy to be a part of the Whitecaps family! I want to thank God for this amazing opportunity. I’d also like to thank the Whitecaps organization for making this possible. Can’t wait to see all of you amazing fans at BC Place," wrote the striker on Instagram.

The experienced forward is expected to play a huge role in the 2025 season for Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS.

“Emmanuel is an experienced attacking player who has played in one of the best leagues in the world,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He’ll add another dimension to our attack, and he is capable of playing on either wing or up top. We’re excited to welcome Emmanuel to our club.”