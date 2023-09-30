GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 September 2023
Ghanaian forward  Emmanuel Toku nets first goal for Aalborg BK in victory against Vendsyssel FF

Ghanaian talent Emmanuel Toku scored his maiden goal for Aalborg BK in their 3-1 triumph over Vendsyssel FF at the Nord Energi Arena in the Danish First Division on Friday evening.

Toku, not in the starting lineup, entered the game in the 60th minute, replacing Lucas Andersen.

Despite Aalborg's dominating possession, Vendsyssel FF took the lead in the ninth minute when Oscar Buch maneuvered past Kasper Jorgensen on the flank and supplied a pass to Carl Lange, who slotted the ball home along the far post to make it 1-0.

The visitors managed to level the score at 1-1 in the 40th minute when Oliver Ross expertly guided Melker Widell's powerful cross from the backline into the net, securing a balanced scoreline at halftime.

Aalborg BK surged ahead in the 58th minute when Richard Odada found the back of the net.

In the 71st minute, Aslborg were awarded a penalty after Ayo Simon Okosun handled the ball. Emmanuel Toku, stepping up as the substitute, confidently converted the penalty, extending Aalborg BK's lead to 3-1.

Toku, who was making his third league appearance all as a substitute, seized the opportunity and marked his presence with a goal.

The former Ghana U-17 player's promising performance and goal-scoring debut highlight his growing impact on Aalborg BK's campaign in the Danish First Division.

