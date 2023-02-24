Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah excels as Cluj held Lazio in Europa Conference League

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah produced a strong cameo as 10-man CFR Cluj shared the spoils with Italian giants Lazio in the Europa Conference League round of 32.

The lanky striker replaced Rangelo Janga with six minutes remaining and nearly forced the tie into extra time as Lazio's defenders struggled to contain the striker.

Cluj were reduced to ten men in the 77th minute after Karlo Muhar was showed a straight red card, but manager Dan Petrescu decided to sharpen his attack by introducing the 20-year-old. A decision the coach could have profited from had Yeboah come on earlier.

Lazio travelled to Romania with a 1-0 lead and will now progress to the last 16 after a goalless draw at Dr Constantin Radulescu stadium.

Yeboah came close to joining Czech giants Sparta Prague in the winter transfer window but the deal collapsed in the eleventh hour.

The former Young Apostle striker is enjoying a good campaign in his first season playing abroad.