Ghanaian forward Eric Ayiah aims for more goals after scoring debut for CD Trofense

Former Ghana youth star, Eric Ayiah, has his sights set on finding the back of the net more frequently for CD Trofense after notching his debut goal in a recent match, even though his side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Sanjoanense.

Ayiah was called into action as Trofense faced Sanjoanense in the 10th week of the Portuguese lower-tier league.

The first half of the game ended in an intense goalless draw, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock.

However, in the second half, the former Ghana youth star opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot seven minutes after the break.

Despite Ayiah's contribution, Sanjoanense mounted a comeback with Portugal international Bernardo Fontes leveling the score in the 69th minute, and Pedro Martins giving the home team the lead in the 82nd minute.

Trofense fought back, drawing level through Nuno Jorge Pereira da Silva Valente in the 86th minute. Nevertheless, Sanjoanense secured the match-winner in added time through Daniel Santos.

"Determination always leads to success. Together as a team as always and will always be. First of many goals to come," Ayiah shared on social media.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward has now scored one goal in three games for Trofense in the Portuguese third-tier league. Ayiah joined Trofense in October 2023, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.