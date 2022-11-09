Ghanaian forward Eric Ayiah scores twice in Gil Vicente win over Leixoes

Former Ghana U-17 skipper Eric Ayiah scored a brace for Gil Vicente’s U-23 side in their victory over Leixoes on Tuesday.

Ayiah who continues to impress at his new club netted both goals in the first half of the game as his side recorded a 3-0 win.

The 22-year-old joined the club during the summer transfer window after deciding to leave French side AS Monaco.

The brace on Tuesday means the Ghanaian has netted three goals for the club in five appearances in the Liga Revelacao.

Ayiah’s first goal for the Portuguese side came in the 2-1 away win over Maritimo’s U-23 team last month.