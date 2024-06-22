Ghanaian forward Eric Ocansey completes transfer to Ararat-Armenia

FC Ararat-Armenia, a top-flight Armenian club, has announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

Ocansey's move follows the end of his stint with Belgian First Division side Lierse Kempenzonen at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Notably, this marks Ocansey's first move outside of Belgium in nine years, having previously played for Eupen, KV Kortijk, Beveren, and Lierse Kempenzonen.

The 26-year-old Ocansey is a product of the renowned Aspire Academy in Qatar.

Despite his talent, he has yet to represent Ghana at any level, although his elder brothers have made appearances for Ghana's U17 and U20 teams, as well as Burkina Faso's national team.

Ocansey's signing with Ararat-Armenia presents a new chapter in his career, offering him a fresh opportunity to showcase his skills and potentially earn recognition at the international level.

His experience playing in Belgium's top division will likely be an asset to his new team in Armenia.