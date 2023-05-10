Ghanaian forward Eric Ocansey signs for Belgian club Lierse SK in a permanent deal

Belgian club Lierse SK have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Eric Ocansey in a permanent deal ahead of the 2023-24 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 25-year-old winger has joined the second-tier club on a one-year contract with an option for another on a free transfer after leaving KV Kortrijk when his contract ended in July 2023.

Ocansey has been active in Belgium for the past eight seasons after he first joined KAS Eupen from Senegalese side ASPIRE Football Dreams in August 2015.

He previously played for KAS Eupen and Waasland-Beveren.

After his passage with the Waaslanders, he signed a four-year contract for KV Kortrijk in July 2019.

In total, he played in 127 games in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and scored 16 goals, and provided 8 assists across the period.

Ocansey has 20 goals, and 11 assists in 191 appearances in all competitions across the eight seasons he has spent in Belgium.