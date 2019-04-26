Ghanaian forward Erich Berko excited over recent form for SG Dynamo Dresden

Ghanaian forward Erich Berko is delighted to be finally hitting his stride at German Bundesliga 2 side SG Dynamo Dresnen.

The 24-year-old played his best game in the colours of Dresden when he scored in the 87th minute to seal a 3-0 win over FC Koln.

The German-born striker was given a thunderous applaud by the club's fan after the match.

"It was nice", the offensive enjoyed the recognition of the fans after his best game for Dynamo in three years.

"That it's going so well, I could not foresee," he says about his rising form curve. "But I'm playing a different position now than before. I just like playing in a double top in front."

He is expected to lead the line for the side when they travel to Ingolstadt on Friday.