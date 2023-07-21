Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri scores as FCI Levadia suffer UEFA Conference League elimination

Ghanaian forward, Ernest Agyiri was on target again for Estonian outfit FCI Levadia in the UEFA Conference League game against MSK Zilina.

The 25-year-old fired home after ten minutes to level an early lead by the visitors through Matus Rusnak.

Zilina took the lead again on the stoke of half time through Andrej Stojchevski, going on to win the game 4-2 on aggregate.

Compatriot Henry Addo was a second half substitute for Zilina, replacing Loic Essomba in the 60th minute.

In the reverse fixture, Agyiri scored as Lavadia suffered a 2-1 defeat in Slovakia.

The talented forward has been in sensational form for Levadia, scoring 11 goals in 20 matches in the Estonaian topflight league in 2023.