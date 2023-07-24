Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri set to join Danish club Randers FC

Highly-rated Ghanaian forward, Ernest Agyiri is closing in on a move to Danish outfit Randers FC.

The FC Levadia striker has agreed personal terms with Randers and will join the club following a deal between the two teams.

Agyiri has been in scintillating form for the Estonian club, scoring in their last two games in Europe against MSK Zilina in the Conference League.

His outstanding performances has earned him attention for several clubs, but the 25-year-old has opted to move to Denmark.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate previously played for Manchester City but spent most of his time on loan.

He played for Valeranga, AFC Tubize and Paralimniou.