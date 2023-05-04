Ghanaian forward Ernest Agyiri wins Player of The Month in Estonian top flight

Following another outstanding month of football, Ghanaian winger Ernest Agyiri has been named April Player of the Month in the Estonian Premier League.

During the month of April, Agyiri was directly involved in seven goals in six games, scoring five goals and contributing two assists.

The 25-year-old scored three times in three games against Kuressaare, Tallinna Kalev, and Harju Jalgpallikool before scoring against Flore in the Tallinn Derby. He also pitched in against Flora and Nomme Kalju.

The Ghanaian attacker has been in excellent form this season, with 11 goal involvement in 10 league games, helping Levadia to a three-point lead at the top of the table.

With eight wins and two draws, Levadia remain unbeaten with 26 points after 10 matches in the Estonian top flight. They will play Paide in their 11th game on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Following his transfer from Right to Dream Academy to Manchester City U21, has spent time on loan at various clubs in Europe but is yet to find a substantive club. he hopes to get a good deal with his current blistering form.