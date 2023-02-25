Ghanaian forward Ernest Asante scores as Doxa beat Karmiotissa 3-2 in Cyprus league

Ghanaian forward Ernest Asante scored as Doxa came from behind to beat Karmiotiss 3-2 win in the Cyprus league on Friday.

Michal Duris scored the opening goal of the game in the 23rd minute for Karmiotiss.

Karmiotiss went into the break leading the tie through Michal Duris goal.

After recess, Serbian forward Nikola Trujic equalized for Doxa with his effort in the 55th minute.

Emmanuel Asante increased the lead for Doxa in the 75th minute before Bojan Kovacevic sealed the win for Doxa in the 85th minute.

The away side reduced the deficit through Nikolas Kaltsas as the game ended 3-2 in favor of Doxa.

Emmanuel Asante goal was his second this season for Doxa after making nine appearances.

Ghana midfielder Benjamin AKOTO Asamoah also climbed off the bench to play 44 munite for Doxa kotopias in their victory over Karmiotissa.