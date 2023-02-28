Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah nets brace to inspire Nordsjaelland to victory in Danish Cup

Ghanaian sensation Ernest Nuamah was the hero for Nordsjaelland as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Aarhus Fremad in the Danish Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old wonderkid scored two brilliant goals, showcasing his exceptional talent and impressive form this season.

Nuamah opened the scoring in the 17th minute from the penalty spot, before adding his second of the game in the 34th minute to seal the victory for Nordsjaelland.

The young striker's outstanding performance has caught the attention of elite clubs across Europe, who are reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Aside from his impressive goalscoring record, Nuamah has also been producing remarkable displays on the pitch, consistently making a significant impact for his team.

His exceptional performances have been a major factor in Nordsjaelland's success this season, and he now has eight goals and three assists in all competitions.

Nuamah's incredible rise to stardom has been one of the major talking points of the Danish football season, and it will be interesting to see where his exceptional talent takes him next.