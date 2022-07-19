Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah scores as FC Nordsjaelland make winning start in Danish league

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah scored to power FC Nordsjaelland to a winning start in the Danish Superliga on Monday night.

FC Nordsjaelland beat Odense Boldklub 2-0 at the Odense Stadium.

After a defensive blunder in the third minute of the game, Nuamah brilliantly opened the scoring for FC Nordsjaelland.

FC Nordsjaelland increased their lead to 2-0 in the 83rd minute when substitute Andreas Schjelderup connected on a pass from Lasso Coulibaly.

Nuamah was replaced by Andreas Schjelderup in the 64th minute. Meanwhile his compatriots

Abu Francis and Jonas Jensen-Abbe were unused by Nordsjaelland.

Appiah Nuamah signed a long-term contract with the Yellow and Red lads in September last year.

FC Nordsjaelland offered him a contract after a successful month-long trial when he turned 18 in November, but his registration for the club's first team was pending approval in January 2022.