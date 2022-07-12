Ghanaian forward Ernest Ohemeng joins Spanish side CF Villanovense

Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng has joined Spanish side CF Villanovense ahead of the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old joins the club from SD Tarazona.

Ohemeng becomes the 11th new signing for CF Villanovense in the ongoing transfer window.

"He is a skilled and vertical winger who can play on both wings and has an extensive team history," Villanovense said about their new signing Ernest Ohemeng.

"New challenge. Thank you, Villanovense, for this opportunity and the trust you have placed in me. I will humbly work hard and help the team achieve the goals that lie ahead", Ohemeng said after been unveiled by the club.

Ernest Ohemeng last season played 33 games scoring 3 goals with the Aragonese team.

He has has stints with Rio Ave FC, Moreirense, CD Mirandés, Arouca, Coimbra.

CF Villanovense will play their first preseason game against La Cruz Villanovense of the División de Honor, on July 31.