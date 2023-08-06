GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 August 2023
Ghanaian forward Ernest Poku shines with spectacular goal in AZ Alkmaar's pre-season victory

Young Ghanaian forward Ernest Poku showcased his prowess with a stunning goal, securing a narrow 1-0 win for AZ Alkmaar against Italy's Serie A side, Bologna FC, in a pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon.

Poku's strike came three minutes into the second half of the match, sealing victory for the Red and Whites outfit. The Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker embarked on an impressive run before delivering a beautifully executed finish.

 

His consistent and brilliant performances in AZ Alkmaar's pre-season friendlies have not gone unnoticed. Poku's form positions him as a potential secret weapon for AZ Alkmaar in the upcoming 2023-24 Dutch Eredivisie and KNVB Cup tournaments.

As the 2023-24 campaign in the Netherlands approaches, all eyes are on Poku's promising talent and the impact he could make on AZ Alkmaar's fortunes in the upcoming football season.

Poku has played for the Netherlands at the U-16 and U-19 levels and may be considering committing his international future to the Europeans if Ghana does not act quickly.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

